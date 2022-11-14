This World Diabetes Day, learn how to manage diabetes

~By Dr. Pooja Kohli, Vice President, HempStreet

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14, which marks the birthday of F. Banting, who co-discovered insulin in 1922 with Charles Best. First observed in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation [IDF] and the World Health Organization, World Diabetes Day is observed as an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global matter of public health.

Diabetes is one of the chronic non-communicable diseases and a significant long-term health risk of the twenty-first century. It is a metabolic condition brought on by an issue with insulin secretion, action, or both. According to the 10th Edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, 537 million adults worldwide have diabetes. Though this metabolic disorder has increased across all age groups over the recent past, its incidence among the youth has increased much more.

World Diabetes Day is one of the world's largest diabetes campaigns, drawing attention to issues critical to the diabetes community and keeping diabetes in the public and political forefront. The goal of commemorating the day is to promote the efforts of the IDF and the importance of taking collaborative and concerted steps to combat diabetes as a critical health issue worldwide. Let's take a quick look at the lifestyle changes that can help you avoid the severe health complications of diabetes:

Use of medicinal cannabis

Diabetes is one of the many ailments that cannabis is known to treat. CBD and THC have been shown in studies to help improve blood glucose levels. Some findings also show that cannabinoid enhances insulin sensitivity. Cannabis use helps reduce some arterial inflammation of joints in people with diabetes, which can cause cardiovascular problems. Additionally, cannabis can be used for creating topical creams to relieve diabetics' neuropathic pain and tingling in their hands and feet.

Consuming proper diet

Blood sugar and insulin surges can be avoided by consuming a wholesome diet with enough fibre. Consuming adequate levels of fibre; adding fibre to the diet helps manage weight, and losing weight reduces the risk of diabetes. In addition, reducing your consumption of refined sugar and carbohydrates is imperative, as high consumption of these can raise blood sugar levels, eventually leading to diabetes.

Regular Exercise

Regular physical activity has numerous advantages. For example, exercise helps you reduce weight and increase your insulin sensitivity, which aids in keeping your blood sugar within a normal range. Moreover, aerobic or resistance exercises improve your strength, balance and ability to maintain an active life.

Quit smoking

Tobacco use causes resistance of insulin, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. A malfunction characterises type 2 diabetes in how the body regulates and utilises sugar (glucose) as a fuel. Type 2 diabetes surfaces when our body either does not produce enough insulin or resists insulin. Quitting smoking can lower your risk of developing diabetes.

Increasing the intake of water

Water, as opposed to other beverages, may help control blood sugar and insulin levels, minimising the likelihood of developing diabetes. Drinking water most of the time enables you to avoid drinks high in sugar, artificial flavours, and other unnecessary ingredients.

Diabetes is widespread due to a lack of awareness among patients who fail to receive timely diagnosis and medical assistance. People who suffer from it require ongoing support and care to avoid complications and, in the long run, improve their quality of life. Therefore, it is critical that commitment to lifestyle changes be made to address this widespread yet global health issue in addition to medication and access to technologies.