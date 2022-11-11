Nutritious diet key in diabetes management

CHENNAI: Diabetes Mellitus (DM) is a syndrome with disordered metabolism and inappropriate hyperglycaemia due to either a deficiency of insulin secretion or a combination of insulin resistance and inadequate insulin secretion to compensate for the resistance.

DM has many sub-classifications, including type 1, type 2, maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), gestational diabetes, neonatal diabetes and steroid-induced diabetes. Type 1 and 2 DM are the main subtypes, each with different pathophysiology, presentation and management, but both have a potential for hyperglycemia.

A well-balanced, nutritious diet remains the fundamental element of therapy for DM. In patients with diabetes – Type II, limiting the carbohydrate intake and substituting some of the calories with mono-saturated fats such as olive oil, rapeseed (cannoli oil) or oils in nuts and avocados.

A Mediterranean style eating pattern a diet supplemented with walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and olive oil has been shown to improve glycaemic control and lower combined points for cardiovascular and stroke events. In those patients with obesity – weight reduction by caloric restriction is an important goal of the diet.