Menstrual leave: Give us leave. Period.

Not a girl’s ‘usual problem’

Sarika J, a school teacher in Vadapalani, says that she suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and suffers from painful period cramps.

“I didn’t get my periods for about 88 days until the very next day after the public exam. Since my periods are often delayed, it’s very painful. I was hardly able to walk. But I had no other option than to go to work as I cannot afford the salary cut. There’s no system of paid period leave. It’s not just teaching staff. Even when students are absent because of cramps, our senior staff dismiss it as a ‘girl’s usual problem’ and instruct us to seek explanations,” says Sarika.

Explaining the issue, Vijaya B, another private school teacher from Anna Nagar, says that there are 7 classes in a day for 60 minutes each. “I’d have at least 5 classes. The other 2 hours, I’d be engaged with correction work. The schedule of working from 7 am to 5.30 pm on a period day is a nightmare. Pain, coupled with PMS and frustration, makes it really hard,” she rues.

Vijaya adds that a few private school authorities have come up with a new rule stating that if an individual takes more than two sudden leaves in a month, they’d have to incur loss of pay for two days. “How is this fair? There’s no importance given to our reproductive health. There are no clear regulations for period leave, despite whole day long schedules,” she points out.