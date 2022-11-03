What is 'Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome'? All you need to know

CHENNAI: Getting your hair washed at a beauty parlour can be comfortable, but it could lead to complications in your nervous system at times. This rare condition is known as the beauty parlour stroke syndrome.

The term beauty parlour syndrome was coined by Dr. Michael Weintraub in the ‘Journal of the American Medical Association’ in 1993 after five women developed “serious neurological symptoms following shampoos at hair salons”, according to a report by ‘The Guardian’.

As per the report, the syndrome or vertebrobasilar insufficiency can occur in extremely rare cases when tilting the back of the neck over a basin can tear the artery, leading to blood clots and strokes.

Also known as a hairdresser-related ischemic cerebrovascular event (HICE) or vertebral-basilar ischemia (VBI), the rare phenomenon is caused by either cerebral artery dissection or vertebral artery compression due to neck positioning.