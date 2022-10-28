DT Health: Promed Hospital doctors remove 6 kg fibroid from woman

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman underwent emergency abdominal surgery at a private hospital after she was diagnosed with a huge fibroid noncancerous tumor in her abdomen.

The team of experts at Promed Hospital successfully performed the laparotomy procedure and removed the non-cancerous tumor.

The laparotomy procedure lasted for three hours and 6 kg fibroid mass was removed.

The patient visited the hospital with a complaint of abdominal cramps and heavy bleeding continuously for 10-15 days associated with repeated episodes of nausea.

A CT scan of her abdomen showed a huge fibroid that was occupying the entire abdomen that damaged her uterus.

“The weight of the patient was 56 kg prior to surgery and post-surgery she weighed only 48 kg... It was a high-risk surgery as the size of the tumor was huge and completely occupied the abdomen of the patient, our expert team had successfully removed the tumor and ensured minimal pain to the patient,” said Dr Spoorthi Arun, medical director, Promed Hospital.