DT Health: Eliminate triggers to get relief from chronic migraine

CHENNAI: Migraine is a neurological condition that can cause multiple symptoms like dizziness, nausea, sensitivity to light accompanied with mild to severe headaches. One of the most serious forms of migraine is known as chronic migraine.

Chronic migraine can be defined as having at least 15 headache days a month, with at least 8 days of having headaches with migraine features, for more than 3 months. It begins as less frequent headache episodes that gradually change into a more frequent headache pattern. But, with the help of your doctor, you can gradually learn to manage the pain by developing a treatment plan and eliminating your triggers.

Dr Shiva Kumar R, senior consultant epileptologist and neurologist said that migraine attacks can be triggered by a variety of factors. It’s possible that a person’s genes can make them more susceptible to migraines. There can be emotional triggers such as stress, anxiety, shock, depression, tension etc. and dietary triggers can be alcohol consumption, irregular or missed meals, excessive consumption of caffeine, chocolate and tyramine containing food items.

He added that physical triggers can be inadequate or incomplete sleep, bad posture, low blood sugar levels, sudden strenuous activity, tension buildup in neck or shoulder and tiredness.

Environmental triggers can be bright lights, electronic device screens, smoking or smoky areas, drastic change in climate, loud noises and strong smells. Medication like contraceptive pills, hormone replacement therapy, sleeping pills etc. can also have an impact.

Controlling your chronic migraine usually takes from two weeks to a few months, with the help of education, preventive medicines and some lifestyle changes. Every night, try to go to bed at the same time and get at least 7-8 hours of sleep. Avoid watching TV, texting, reading, or listening to music in bed and avoid napping during the day. If one can pinpoint specific food triggers, make every effort to avoid them,” says Dr Shiva Kumar.

Experts say that migraines can be caused by eating or drinking too much of anything. However, abruptly cutting back can also trigger them. If caffeine is one of your headache causes, gradually reduce your intake. It is paramount to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Obesity increases your chances of persistent migraines, therefore it’s critical to get in shape.

Identifying your triggers is often beneficial and is key to prevent your future headaches. If your symptoms persist, contact a neurologist to identify treatment options best suited for you.

Identifying your triggers is often beneficial and is key to prevent your future headaches. If your symptoms persist, contact a neurologist to identify treatment options best suited for you.