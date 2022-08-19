Bake more, worry less: Tips to avoid cookies getting sticky

NEW DELHI: One secret that every beginner baker wants to know is how to demold your cakes and cupcakes without it getting stuck on the bottom or having unclean edges, or how to bake your cookies without worrying about puddles of butter all around the cookie. The answer to all these problems is a cooking sheet. Thanks to the innovative Cooking Sheet, you can bake more and worry less!

But have you heard of a cooking sheet?

Luve Oberoi, Sr. Marketing Manager, Asahi Kasei India, says, "It is basically a baking paper that is silicone-coated on both sides to prevent food from sticking so that you can bake without making any mess. Just place the sheet on the tray or pan inside the oven and you're ready to go! These sheets are not new, they have been used by professionals for a while but they are becoming a common piece of cookware at home and have several advantages that are certainly worth knowing."

Non-stick: You don't need to use any butter or oil to grease the pan when you are using the Cooking Sheet. It is non-sticky and leaves no stain on the sheet. The silicon-coated on both sides of the sheet makes it a viable option for being a healthy and regular choice for all baking needs as it can be used in both Microwave and Oven. The dual-use enhances the importance of the product.

Heat Resistant: It is heat-resistant which means it won't burn in the oven, allowing anyone to bake anything at the highest temperature of a recipe's needs. The paper does not crumble even in high temperatures of up to 250 degrees kept for approximately 20 minutes. It provides adequate heat required to properly bake the product and prepare a freshly cooked delicacy to enjoy. You just have to place the sheet on the tray or pan inside the oven and you're done. Leave the rest to see the magic it creates. The quality of silicone used in the product makes it a perfect fit for all baking needs.

Easy Cleaning and Cutting: It is a non-sticky and non-greasy paper which makes it quite easy for anyone to clean the tray or the pan as it leaves no stain on the tray or the pan. One just needs to remove the sheet after use and that's it - no cleaning is required at all. To make the task easy, these Cooking Sheets have an inbuilt cutter and can be easily torn from the roll in a hassle-free way.

Varied Uses: It is a versatile product that has many varied uses in the cooking process. It is a grease-proof paper that makes it feasible for being used more than once for the same recipe. It can also be used for making a soft dough where no direct contact with a rolling pin is required and only a pinch of flour is required. It can also be used as a wrapping paper to wrap Frankies, Wraps, and Rolls. Not just this but it can also be used to bake in a Microwave as well as in the Oven.

A healthy choice to switch: Eating healthy does not require one to give up one's favourite foods but less calorie intake is important for a healthy lifestyle. So this cooking sheet comes to your rescue as there is no need to use any butter or oil to grease the sheet before use which makes it a healthy switching option as it reduces the calorie intake to a great extent. There is also no need to use cooking spray to avoid sticking the food to the pan.

Cooking sheets are also great for dessert that you cannot simply flip over but actually need to lift out of your baking pans. Millionaire shortbread, brownies, fudge, dessert bars, and other desserts that if you flip over, might fall apart or create a messy dessert. You can essentially bake, roast, cook, and much more with these sheets, which are easily the most overworked and underappreciated items in any kitchen, yet using them will give you a brilliant culinary advantage.