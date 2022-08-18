DT Health: Disruptive metabolism root cause of diabetes

CHENNAI: Diabetes is a condition and not a disease. The actual disease is disruptive metabolism. Metabolism refers to the multiple biochemical reactions carried out by our body cells to convert food into energy.

These biochemical reactions require a lot of energy and the energy consumed differs from person to person depending on the factors such as age, body weight and body composition.

In addition, they occur continuously, making metabolism very complex. Thus, the metabolism does not remain constant and varies from person to person.