DT Health: Be aware of monkeypox symptoms
CHENNAI: Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms like smallpox, with less clinical severity.
Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.
The rashes usually starts in the mouth and then spreads to the face and extremities, including the palms and soles.
Each lesion begins as a macule and then progresses to papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.
The number of lesions can range from 10 to 150 and can persist for up to 4 weeks. Patients are infectious from the time symptoms start showing until the lesions scab and fall off.
Case fatality ratio of monkeypox has historically ranged from 0 to 11 per cent in the general population and has been higher among young children. The case fatality ratio now has been around 3-6 per cent.
Generally, skin rashes are more apparent on the limbs and face than on the trunk. During the recent outbreak in European Region, most of the cases have been picked up in sexual health clinics, with patients presenting with lesions on their genitals and anus.
Dr Vidyalakshmi Devarajan, Infectious Disease specialist at Rela Hospital said, “A notable predilection for palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox with lymphnode involvement.”
Common symptoms include fever and lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats, sore throat and cough and skin involvement.
Lesions are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy.
The optimal diagnostic procedure for a patient with suspected active monkeypox infection is to obtain a specimen from a skin lesion to send for molecular testing by PCR.
“Raising awareness of risk factors and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to the virus is the main prevention strategy for monkeypox. To prevent it avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, clothing etc. that has been in contact with a sick person,” said Dr Vidyalakshmi.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android