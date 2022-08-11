Monkeypox can become endemic: here’s how it can be stopped

That said, we still don't know how transmissible the monkeypox strain behind the current outbreak is. This is of concern, especially since other outbreaks – such as the 2016 outbreak in the DRC – saw a 50 per cent probability of getting monkeypox after coming in contact with an infected person.

Another reason the current outbreak is of such concern is because it's spreading within a specific population – mainly among men who have sex with men. Almost 98 per cent of the current outbreak's cases have been in this group.

Anyone can get monkeypox regardless of sexual orientation. But there are concerns sexual contact and possible sexual transmission may be increasing how transmissible the virus is.

This virus has even been detected in semen, though it's uncertain whether it was still infectious.

But this means having sex without a condom and with multiple partners may also make transmission more likely.

Importantly, this is a recent finding and needs further evidence to support this mode of transmission.

That said, given the large proportion of cases are in men who have sex with men, targeted interventions (such as vaccinations) could help break the chain of transmission while the virus is not yet widespread in the community. This would also prevent it from becoming endemic.

Monkeypox's future In order for a virus like monkeypox to become endemic, it would either need an animal reservoir to live, or it would need to be supported by widespread infection in humans that keep it circulating.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. So in regions where monkeypox is endemic, the virus spreads when humans come in contact with infected animals.

Monkeypox has several possible animal reservoirs in these regions – including primates, rope and sun squirrels, giant pouched rats and dormice. But that doesn't mean the virus couldn't still find a host in other countries.

For example, in 2003 there was an outbreak in the US because of infected pet prairie dogs which had been housed together with other infected, imported animals.

This could mean animals which aren't normally reservoirs could became an intermediate host, keeping the virus in circulation. But restricting the import of animals from endemic regions could reduce this threat.