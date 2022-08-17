5 lesser-known landmarks to add to your travel list

The green paradise of Wayanad, which adorns the northern hills of Kerala, is the setting for the inspiring story of Pazhassi Raja. Thousands of people come to pay their respects to the legendary 'Lion of Kerala', Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, at the Pazhassi Tomb.

A ferocious king known for his glorious military victory over the British and his unwavering love and allegiance to his subjects until the end.

This destination is also well-known for its numerous camping and trekking trails, spectacular waterfalls, caverns, bird-watching spots, and an abundance of breathtaking vistas.

From verdant valleys and cascading waterfalls to crystalline lakes and wildlife sanctuaries, the area has a lot to offer nature lovers and those looking for peace and quiet.