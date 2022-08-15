Flavours of freedom

Speaking about regional food Chef Rajesh Kumar, Executive sous Chef, The Claridges New Delhi says, "Punjabi food has always been an all-time favorite for me. It is rich, full of flavors, and has varieties in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Punjab itself as a state is rich in history and culture, so, if I have to choose a cuisine to celebrate our Independence Day, I would definitely go for Punjabi cuisine and finish it with a mithai."



To remember the dawn of a new beginning while indulging in the flavors of freedom Chef Rajesh shares the Motichoor Laddoo recipe to sweeten the day.



INGREDIENTS:



For Boondi:



2 cup besan/gram flour



2 tbsp Rava / semolina / suji (fine)



one fourth tsp saffron food color



1 and a half cup water



oil for frying



For sugar syrup:



1 cup sugar



half tsp saffron food color



half cup water



one fourth tsp cardamom powder



half tsp lemon juice



2 tbsp cashew / Kaju (chopped)



2 tbsp pistachios (chopped)



METHOD:



Step 1 Make the boondi batter: To make this traditional Indian sweet at home, take a large bowl to add 2 1/2 cups of gram flour, then mix orange color and mix it well. Then, add some water and a little baking soda. Blend the mixture well and make sure there are no lumps. Once the blend attains a perfect consistency, it's time to move to the next step.



Step 2 Prepare the boondi: Now, heat ghee in a large deep frying pan. Place a perforated ladle (jhada) on top of the oil and add some of the batters. Slowly let the boondi batter fall in the oil and cook them on a low flame, till properly cooked. Once done, place the boondi on tissue paper to remove excess oil.



Step 3 Prepare sugar syrup and mix with the boondis: Then, take a pan and add some water and sugar, allow this blend to boil until it attains a two-string consistency. Then add some cardamom powder and let it cook. Then add the boondis and cook till the sugar syrup and boondi is perfectly mixed. Cover it with the lid and turn off the flame.



Step 4 Garnish and relish! Grease your hands with a little ghee and start shaping the laddoos. Place them in an open tray and garnish them with some crushed nuts and indulge in the goodness.