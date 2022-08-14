Celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with these audiobooks

Chhabili, a brave young girl who grew up to become the greatest warriors of all times and honour for the country. Chhabili, famously known as the brave "Rani Laxmi Bhai", sacrificed her life for the freedom of the country. The audiobook speaks about how the Queen had to repeatedly face grueling challenges but still drew strength from her adversity. She fought the British and countless internal enemies of the state to emerge victorious, and will forever remain an inspiration for us all. Listening to her journey will be patriotically insightful.