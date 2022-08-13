Cardi B's hair secret is vegetable water

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B has tried every hair growth treatment going and she's now revealed the one with the best results.

The 'WAP' hitmaker asked fans in a TikTok video this week to guess which vegetable she uses to make her tresses shine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She captioned the clip: "I've been using secret vegetable water on my hair. Can you guess which vegetable is it? Shares a clue, I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago."

The 29-year-old rap megastar previously revealed she also does regular hair masks and drinks alkaline water to boost hair growth.

The raven-haired beauty said she feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son.

The Grammy winner told her Instagram followers: "So I've been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son's birth because I'd been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair"

She also uses other cooking ingredients from her pantry, including mayonnaise and olive oil.

In a video on her Instagram Story from 2020, Cardi could be seen applying a homemade mask to baby Kulture's curls. As she revealed, she also uses the mixture to keep her own hair "really hydrated".

She said: "This is a hair mask that I am doing for Kulture. I just finished putting argan oil, and I'm gonna put mayonnaise, castor oil, and olive oil. I know it's a lot of oil, but my baby's hair needs to be really hydrated like mine."

She added bananas and eggs to the mask, which are common in DIY hair masks as they have nourishing properties.

She said: "This treatment is really good for curl patterns. It's just a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things you put in your body, you put in your hair."

Cardi later showed off the "end results" of the homemade mixture, as she praised the concoction for helping aid hair growth.

She wrote: "The end results of all that s**t I put on my hair earlier. Treat your hair ladies. It helps with hair growth A LOT."