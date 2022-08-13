AI can play major role in mental health diagnosis

CHENNAI: A recent study on AI through motion sensors and deep learning techniques could detect behavioral signs of anxiety with over 90 per cent accuracy. Mental health experts say that it has been predicted to improve outcomes regarding the potential to explore new possibilities for addressing mental health challenges more effectively.

The research, published in pervasive and mobile computing, was conducted with data from adult participants, whereby movements were recorded with the use of a sensor as individuals performed a series of activities in a particular order.

Mental health experts say that several symptoms of mental health concerns such as anxiety can be assessed and recorded through AI and research studies have shown that AI is providing a breakthrough in detecting mental health problems and preventing its severity.

"It is extremely recommended that measurement of any behavioral aspects, if done correctly and in collaboration with a mental health practitioner for any post diagnostic support is crucial to better up the quality of life of the individuals," says head of psychology at Safeguard Family, Dr Srividhya Sekar.

However, since AI research in mental health is still in its infancy, more research is needed. "More research is required to study the overall risks with the benefits of the designed application and its replication in the real world. If designed well, AI tools can aid in early detection, evaluation, and treatment of psychological illnesses and may possibly help with prevention efforts as well, " adds Dr Srividhya.

AI sounds like a promising tool in the future of mental health, especially with electronics and smart phones being so popular with the current generation. However, experts opine that AI will not be able to replace the much-needed “human touch” in healthcare yet it can definitely can make life easier and reduce burnout for those dedicated to shaping a better future for medicine.

"Certain bodily functions are impacted due to mental health issues and signs and symptoms such as biting of nails, tapping of legs and hands, knuckle cracking, scratching and others can be noted by AI. However, it is applicable to certain specific mental health concerns and will also need a direct consultation to determine the symptoms," says consultant psychologist Dr S Raman.