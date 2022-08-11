Cocktails to enjoy the monsoons at home

3. Mighty Mizaru (A version of clarified New York Sour)

INGREDIENTS

60ml Monkey Shoulder

Orange Marmalade -- 2 bars spoons

20ml Lime juice

Clarified with 30 ml Milk

Shiraz wine float

METHOD

Combine all the ingredients except wine, then put the mixture of monkey, jam and lime into the milk so that it curdles.

Clarify the mixture using a coffee filter and then batch the mixture.

Pour the mixture in an old-fashioned glass over a block of ice.

Pour red wine over the top to float.

Monkey Shoulder is a versatile, fun-loving, and free-spirited scotch whiskey. It is the ideal 100 per cent malt whiskey for combining due to its richness and vitality, fruity smells, and subtle vanilla undertones. It can be sipped neat, on the rocks, or in various cocktail concoctions. In Mumbai, Monkey Shoulder costs Rs 6,050 for 700 ml and is sold all over the nation.