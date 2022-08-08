A vacation with your buddy or gang of friends

NEW DELHI: Try one of these carefully chosen locations for a fantastic holiday with friends, from enjoying delectable cuisine in Kozhikode to shopping in Lucknow. Booking.com, has compiled a list of locations ideal for every kind of buddy in recognition of this.

Kozhikode, Kerala - With your foodie friend

Life is truly fragmented without that one friend who is passionate about food. There is never a dull moment with a foodie pal who always talks about food, its preparation, the best places to dine, and who loves trying new cuisine. The culinary delights of lesser known Kozhikode, has been endorsed by travellers on the platform for food. Kozhikode's culinary lanes are every foodie's paradise. Also known as Calicut, the place is well-known for its exquisite settings, alluring beaches, picturesque landscape, animal sanctuaries, renowned museums, waterfalls, rivers, and hills. The perfect time to visit is between the months of October and March. Apart from Kozhikode, Kolhapur and Lucknow are also well-known destinations endorsed by Indian travellers for their cuisine and flavours.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya - With your friend that loves nature

If you want to experience a vacation that offers the chance to immerse yourself in nature, Cherrapunji is perfect for you. The beautiful city , also known as the "Jewel Crest of Meghalaya," is located in the East Khasi Hills and is home to some of the world's most beautiful waterfalls, living bridges, and other natural wonders. You can visit Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on earth, and explore Seven Sisters Falls or the Nohkalikai Falls, go trekking along David Scott's trail, or just laze around tasting the delicious Khasi cuisine. If you want to explore other destinations than Cherrapunji, Igatpuri, a charming hill station has also been endorsed by Indian travellers for nature lovers on Booking.com.

Leh Ladakh - With your friend that is adventurous

A brave companion is like a warrior, fearless and eager to learn about the world. In Leh Ladakh partake in activities like river rafting, trekking, mountain climbing, mountain biking, etc. Ladakh is well-known for its Tibetan culture, cuisine, and festivals in addition to its stunning natural vistas. One may discover several lakes, breathtaking scenery, high mountain passes, quaint villages, beautiful valleys, and meditative monasteries. The most ideal times to visit Ladakh and Leh's breathtaking terrain are often between mid-September to mid-October.

Shillong, Meghalaya - With your friend who is social media savvy

This Scotland of the East attracts tourists with its cascading waterfalls, azure lakes, breath-taking greenery, swaying pine trees, Roots Bridge, and old structures. Shillong, which means "abode of clouds," has a lot to offer, from the best choir and rock band in the world to a wide variety of oranges, strawberries, tamarillos or tree tomatoes, and squash vegetables. While you may have a good time here in the summer and winter, the spring season provides the best climatic conditions for exploring Shillong.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh -With your friend who is a shopaholic

Take your compulsive shopper pal to the City of Nawabs on this day of friendship. Old British and Mughal buildings, charming gardens, street bazaars, museums, temples, and, of course, restaurants offering delectable kebabs can be found all across Lucknow. The combined range of apparel, footwear, home decor accents, original lampshades, and other goods available here is to die for. The city is well known for its beautiful jewellery, ittar (perfume), and traditional chikan embroidered art, which draws tourists from all over the world. Any time of year is a beautiful time to travel there, however if you don't want to burn while shopping, go in the winter. Along with Indore and Guwahati, the city is recommended for shopaholics by Indian travellers on Booking.com.