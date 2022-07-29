Ask Your Doctor: How to stay cautious against Viral Hepatitis ?

Chronic Viral Hepatitis is a common and life threatening viral infection that often goes undiagnosed and untreated. Early detection and timely treatment can save lives. Major section of population go to healthcare centers at an advanced stage, where it becomes untreatable, leading to liver transplant. Regular screening and awareness can help prevent complications. Also, there are vaccines available to prevent Hepatitis, and it is mandatory that people take the vaccines based on the advice from the medical expert.

Dr Elankumaran, Head- Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre, Kauvery Group of Hospitals