Wellbeing

Ask Your Doctor: How to stay cautious against Viral Hepatitis ?

How should one stay cautious against Viral Hepatitis? - Jagadish R, Nanganallur
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

Chronic Viral Hepatitis is a common and life threatening viral infection that often goes undiagnosed and untreated. Early detection and timely treatment can save lives. Major section of population go to healthcare centers at an advanced stage, where it becomes untreatable, leading to liver transplant. Regular screening and awareness can help prevent complications. Also, there are vaccines available to prevent Hepatitis, and it is mandatory that people take the vaccines based on the advice from the medical expert.

  • Dr Elankumaran, Head- Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre, Kauvery Group of Hospitals

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Liver transplant
Viral Hepatitis
viral infection
Chronic Viral Hepatitis
healthcare centers

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in