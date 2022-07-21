HER2-targeted therapies treat breast cancer effectively

CHENNAI: Breast cancer is the 2nd highest cause of cancer related deaths after lung cancer and in terms of the global incidence of cancer, it represents 11.7 per cent of all cases.

Breast cancer tumors contain high levels of a protein called Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2 (HER2). Patients with early breast cancer have tumors that over-express the HER2 receptor. The advent of HER2-targeted therapies has led to a marked improvement in patient outcomes thereby lessening the strain on the healthcare system.

These revolutionary new HER2-targeted treatments reduce the treatment time at hospitals thereby further improving the patient’s Health Related Quality of Life (HRQL). This in turn reduces hospital visits, giving HCPs the much-needed time to address a larger number of patients.

Dr Anita Ramesh, Professor and Head of Medical Oncology, Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, Chennai said, “Cancer patients have limited healthcare budgets and Chemotherapy puts an emotional and financial burden on patients, their caregivers and the hospital’s healthcare team. Patients return to the hospital frequently and endure lengthy infusions. Earlier, a patient would stay in the hospital for about four hours for therapy, but this can now be delivered safely in just 30 minutes.”

She added that through reduced preparation and administration time, new innovative treatments have increased healthcare system efficiencies. These therapies are designed to reduce the time required for treatment in the hospital. Nurses in nearby clinics can also perform the subcutaneous administration, freeing up time for specialised HCPs like oncologists and also allowing the patient to take the treatment nearby.”

Dr Krishnakumar Rathnam, Sr Consultant & HOD, Dept of Medical Oncology, MMHRC & RI, Madurai said, “New innovations in HER2 positive breast cancer treatment allow faster bed capacity, shorter appointments, less drug wastage and the possibility to relieve time limitations for patients and busy clinics which ultimately paves a way for a better healthcare system.”