Heart rhythm problems? Call helpline 24/7

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, a heart rhythm service, along with a 24/7 helpline number to address patients with heart rhythm symptoms, was launched at a private hospital in the city.

As part of the initiative, Kauvery hospital performed three life-saving procedures on a 55-year-old woman who had dangerous cardiac arrhythmias (heart rhythm problems) recently. The patient was admitted to the emergency department and later diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction.

She had more complications such as multiple episodes of ventricular tachycardia (VT), which is a very dangerous heart rhythm abnormality, due to slow heart rate and cardiogenic shock. Dr Deep Chandh Raja, clinical lead, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, said, “She was taken for a radiofrequency ablation procedure to destroy the cells causing arrhythmias. After a 6-hour procedure, her blood pressure and hemodynamics promptly improved.”

After rehabilitation, she was discharged sent home. To get in touch with heart rhythm specialists, call +91805604449.