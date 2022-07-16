Education on breastfeeding need of the hour, say experts

CHENNAI: Educational sessions on breastfeeding for healthcare professionals is the need of the hour, neonatology experts said at the fourth edition of Clinical updates in Indian breastfeeding practice on Saturday.

SIMS Hospital in association with Happy Mom Health Care Services organized a conference to discuss and update Differential Diagnosis in Breast - Nipple Pain during lactation as part of the conference.

Dr Jayashree Jayakrishnan, Clinical Physiotherapist at Happy Mom Healthcare said that knowledge on breastfeeding and skills to deal with the challenges of breastfeeding in different clinical scenarios. "Breastfeeding not only saves lives, but also helps improve the health and wellbeing of women - infants, " added Dr Jayashree.

The conference presented various case studies and emphasised on the wholesome outlook on major and updated topics like Breast Inflammation, Fungal Infections, Ankyloglossia which grades Impact on Breast - Nipple Pain, Breastfeeding during Pregnancy, Dermatological Conditions, Benign Conditions, Psycho Neuro Aspect in Breast - Nipple Pain and Breastfeeding Cessation.

Experts say that the breastfeeding and lactation are important topics that have to be touched upon by the doctors and those in this speciality came together to emphasise on clinical scenarios.

Dr E Padmapriya, Senior Consultant of Neonatology said, “Dedicating to the mothers and mothers-to-be, the conference presented a comprehensive outlook on breastfeeding and different health conditions and infections which can probably occur”. The conference witnessed the presence of around 100 specialized doctors and nursing professionals from all over South India.