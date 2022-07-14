Sawan food guide: Food items that should be avoided while fasting

NEW DELHI: The Hindu calendar's fifth month, Shravan, also known as Sawan or Shravan Maas, often falls between July and August according to the Gregorian calendar. It is said that anyone who maintains a fast on a Monday during this month will have all of his wishes granted by Lord Shiva.

This year, Sawan begins on July 14 and ends on August 12 with Shravan Purnima.

Here is a list of foods that you must avoid while fasting during this holy month.

1. Liquor