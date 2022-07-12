Early detection of colorectal cancer key to successful treatment

CHENNAI: The rate of colorectal cancer has been increasing among young adults over the last two decades. If colorectal cancer is identified in the early stages it can be completely cured and Robotic Colorectal Surgery helps patients avoid colostomy and lead a normal life.

Identifying early risks of colorectal problems, as many as 500 minimally invasive robotic colorectal surgeries have been successfully completed over six years at Apollo Hospitals. The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery has performed cutting-edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, especially colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer has an incidence of 27,605 new cases and 19,548 deaths annually. There are around 53,700 people living with this cancer in the country. Colorectal cancer is on the rise especially among young males with unhealthy lifestyle patterns one of the key reasons for its occurrence.

Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and its impact on the patients’ recovery. He said, “A matter of concern has been the rise in patients coming with late-stage cancer to the hospital. There is an urgent need to educate the patients to prevent this ‘stage migration’ of the cancer from the early stages I and II when it is easy to treat, to stages III and IV, when recovery can be challenging. It is important for people to be aware and identify symptoms early so they can get appropriate care. There is an urgent need to create awareness as symptoms of colorectal cancer and benign conditions such as haemorrhoids are similar.”