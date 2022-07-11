How is marital status related to medical treatment?

CHENNAI: In India, women’s health issues are largely dismissed and ignored. Societal judgements notwithstanding, it’s the condescending attitude of certain gynaecologists and other medical practitioners that leaves women with traumatic consultations.

Recently, a chat between scribes and some doctors gained attention over a social media platform after a doctor started a thread on why women should not be offended if they’re asked about their marital status, as it’s ‘imperative’ in diagnosis and treatment of patients.

The doctor explained that marital status is not about an individual’s sexual activity. Plus, not everyone is comfortable if a question is posed about their sexual history directly because they find it offensive. Another medico also pointed out that the medical education system teaches them to ask marital status, and whether a patient was living with their partner or not.

However, this explanation was unacceptable for many, as it was irrational and discriminatory. Unmarried women are often denied diagnostic procedures only due to their marital status. Plus, several consultations lead to shaming if they’re unmarried. Some people insisted that they’d prefer being asked about their sexual history instead of being put through an ‘interrogation’ accompanied by judgement on different levels.

A supportive and open-minded gynaecologist enables more women to open up and disclose their issues. It also encourages women to visit doctors for their health concerns.