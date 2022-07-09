'Cases of med-related harm leading to hospital admission rising'

WASHINGTON: Researchers have identified an increasing trend in medicine-related harm leading to hospital admission.

The trend is connected to a rising tide of multiple long-term health conditions (called multimorbidity) associated with the use of many medicines simultaneously (called polypharmacy).

This prospective observational study from researchers at the University of Liverpool and Bangor University was undertaken at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It involved two-physician review of the medical notes of 1187 medical admissions across a one-month period in 2019. It formed an update to the original seminal study published by Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed and colleagues in the BMJ in 2004.

At that time, 6.5% of hospital admissions were found to be associated with adverse drug reactions (ADRs). This updated figure identifies a significant increase in that burden, rising to 16.5% of admissions being caused by, or complicated by, an adverse reaction to a medicine. Polypharmacy is usually defined as taking five or more regular medicines.

The researchers identified that those who suffered an ADR were on average taking more medicines and had more comorbid conditions than those without an ADR.