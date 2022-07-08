Ask your Doctor: What is an OSSGROW therapy ?

What is an OSSGROW therapy and how is it done?

— Kathir J, KK Nagar

OSSGROW is a new bone cell targeted therapy technique to cure Avascular Necrosis of the hips. OSSGROW therapy is carried out in three simple phases. It starts by extracting healthy cells from the bone marrow of the patient. The next phase involves the bone cell culture and expansion of the healthy cells in a laboratory. Finally, the end-stage is procedural when the healthy harvested bone cells are injected back into the AVN-affected areas of the hip region.

Dr A Navaladi Shankar, Orthopedic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals