Ask your Doctor: How gambling affect adults psychologically ?

How online games or gambling affect adults psychologically?

—Ashwin Raj, Kolathur

Online gaming is more prevalent among adults, games such as Rummy, which are more like gambling are affecting adults on an individual level and also on societal level. Any kind of loss affects their self-esteem and addiction to the same can become a disorder and is a relapse oriented issue. The biochemical process and brain pathway that leads to any form of addiction is the same, whether it is smoking drinking or gaming. The regulations or interventions have to be made at all levels as self-harm incidents can affect the whole family and society.

—Vandhana, Clinical psychologist