Wellbeing

Ask your Doctor: How gambling affect adults psychologically ?

Any kind of loss affects their self-esteem and addiction to the same can become a disorder and is a relapse oriented issue.
Ask your Doctor: How gambling affect adults psychologically ?
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

How online games or gambling affect adults psychologically?

—Ashwin Raj, Kolathur

Online gaming is more prevalent among adults, games such as Rummy, which are more like gambling are affecting adults on an individual level and also on societal level. Any kind of loss affects their self-esteem and addiction to the same can become a disorder and is a relapse oriented issue. The biochemical process and brain pathway that leads to any form of addiction is the same, whether it is smoking drinking or gaming. The regulations or interventions have to be made at all levels as self-harm incidents can affect the whole family and society.

—Vandhana, Clinical psychologist

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Adults
Online Games
Gambling
rummy
psychologically

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in