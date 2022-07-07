World Chocolate Day 2022: Dark chocolate & its impact on glucose

NEW DELHI: Are you the kind of person that feasts on chocolate when celebrating something? Or do you reserve this comforting superfood for days when you need something to light up your mood?

Either way, if you're a chocoholic, it's time to celebrate World Chocolate Day with no guilt.

Consuming limited amounts of dark chocolate may help improve blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, two important factors in the onset of diabetes, according to research.

"Recent dietary recommendations from experts in nutrition and diabetes actually suggest indulging in this delicious snack due to its potential health advantages. But before you start adding chocolate to your meals, here's what you need to know," says Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Head, of Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition business.