'Partners can influence beliefs & behaviors on climate change'

NEW HAVEN: Few would contest the possibility of love partners influencing each other's opinions and actions, but what about their perspectives on climate change specifically?

There hasn't been much research done on the dynamics of climate change discussions in romantic relationships and how one partner's opinions might affect the other. The findings of the research were published in the 'Journal of Environmental Psychology'.

A team of researchers led by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication at the Yale School of the Environment explored this concept and found that there's potential for partners to influence each other through conversations on climate change.

"We wanted to see if there's potential for couples to increase support for pro-climate policies and behaviours through more conversations about climate change," says Matthew Goldberg, an associate research scientist at YPCCC and lead author of the study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.

The researchers surveyed 758 romantic couples to determine the extent to which they understood each other's ideas on climate change and the degree to which partners were aligned on climate change beliefs and behaviours.

The team asked each partner questions on the issue, including whether they are worried about climate change, donate to climate organizations, and post about the issue on social media. Participants also were asked to predict what their partner would say.

The results revealed that while many partners exhibited similar beliefs and behaviours around climate change, there also were many discrepancies. There was only 38% alignment between partners on their climate beliefs and only 31 per cent alignment on climate behaviours.

The study also found that partners who discuss climate change had a more accurate perception of the other's beliefs.