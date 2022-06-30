DT Health: Women at higher risk of getting urinary tract infections

CHENNAI: Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is an infection in the urinary system, including kidneys, bladder, ureters and urethra. Bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and multiply in the bladder. It’s been found that women are at higher risk of developing UTIs than men. The infection limited to the bladder can be excruciating. It can be more severe if it spreads to the kidneys. It is treated with antibiotics, say experts.

Urinary tract infections are common and prevalent and it may occur in 1 out of 5 women in their lifetime. The symptoms can include pain in the side abdomen or pelvic area, pressure in the lower pelvis, painful urination, blood in the urine, frequent urination at night, urine that appears cloudy, strong-smelling urine, or a burning sensation when urinating,” says Dr R Srivathsan, Urologist, Apollo Spectra Hospitals.

Different UTIs may result in more-specific signs and symptoms, depending on which part of the urinary tract is infected. The symptoms and signs of this infection caused in the kidneys are back pain or side pain, high fever, shivering, nausea, vomiting.

“Pyelonephritis is a complication of an ascending UTI that spreads from the bladder to the kidneys and their collecting systems. Pelvic pressure, lower abdomen discomfort, frequent and painful urination, blood in the urine are signs of Cystitis, which is caused in the bladder. This is usually caused by a bladder infection that results in the inflammation of the bladder. Urethritis is an infection in the urethra, the tube that carries the urine. Pain while urinating is the most common symptom of this UTI. The leading cause of urethritis is infection from bacteria,” he added.

Urologists say that several diagnostic tests can be performed to identify a urinary tract infection.

Senior urologist Dr Kabilan Saminathan says there are different treatments for bacterial, viral and fungal UTIs and antibiotics, anti-virals and antifungals are used respectively.

Adequate hydration, proper intake of fluids and vitamin C rich food are advisable to prevent UTIs. Over the counter drugs should be avoided.