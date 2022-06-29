Enhanced moisturisation for the skin

NEW DELHI: Enriched with almond oil and vitamin E, the newly launched Bajaj Almond Drops Moisturising Soap, is the latest offering by Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd's skincare segment. The soap promises to offer premium moisturisation for the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing.

A result of meticulous scientific research and innovation, it has the added advantages of pleasant fragrance, ease of rinsing, and competitive pricing, offering an unbeatable value proposition to customers.

The product leverages the Company's Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil offering which has enjoyed a strong positioning and distinctly superior brand equity in the Rs.13,500 crore hair oil space for decades. The Grade 1 quality soap has a TFM value of 76% and comes in an aesthetically designed shape featuring Almond Drops engraving. Available immediately, the soap will be sold across the Indian market in different sizes at attractive price points.

The Rs 20,000+ crore Indian soap market has also seen consumer needs evolving. Customers have been showing a preference for soaps that do not leave the skin dry after bathing. Plus, they also prefer products that contain natural ingredients.

Launching the soap, Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director, Bajaj Consumer Care said, "We are extremely delighted to bring to the market a moisturising soap that customers had long sought from us. Bajaj Almond Drops have been loved by generations of Indians due to the equity of almond oil & vitamin E, which are known to have benefits not only for hair but for the skin too. With Bajaj Almond Drops Moisturising Soap, we are now extending the same benefits in a premium soap form."

"We are confident that the Bajaj Almond Drops branding of the soap will speak to customers' sense of loyalty and trust and evoke the same response as our hair oil offering. The product has been developed keeping in mind the skincare needs and its pricing makes it accessible for all consumer segment types," Nandi added.

Jaideep Nandi speaks with IANSlife at the launch:

It's been a long time coming, but with the arrival of the Almond Drops Moisturising Soap can we expect the brand to release an entire skin care range leveraging the loyalty and brand name already created?

Nandi: This is our first step in our journey of expanding Almond Drops beyond hair oil category. The vision is to make this brand a holistic personal care brand, which is currently operating only in hair oil. The equity of almond oil and vitamin E is known to have benefits on skincare as well as hair care, which we will leverage while extending the brand different segments.

More and more brands that are vegan, cruelty free and sustainable gain traction in the Indian market, how does your brand and does it, if at all, partake in any sustainable initiatives?

Nandi: Yes, the soap is free from paraben, sulphates and toxins free. We also use recyclable packaging material and have taken number of initiatives to reduce our carbon foot print.

Why has the brand created such a loyalty for itself?

Nandi: It has always been committed to providing consumers with superior nourishment with natural ingredients like almond oil and nourishing properties of 6x vitamin-E. Over the years, we have been consistent in our communication strategy, driving the narrative of non sticky light hair oil, which enables you to style your hair as compared to traditional heavy hair oil.

What are your expectations from the new product and do you believe in leveraging influencer tools for marketing or sticking to a brand ambassador?

Nandi: We will use mix of traditional and digital medium to help drive awareness of the benefits being offered by the soap. Focus is to reach as many consumers to help drive trials, by using a robust 360 degree marketing campaign, spread across multiple mediums.