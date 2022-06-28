Wellbeing

WhatsApp can now track menstrual cycle via chatbot

To track periods, one has to save the number “9718866644” and send a “Hi” on Whatsapp.
Online Desk

Tracking the menstrual cycle has never been an easy task. Gone are the days when ladies marked their period dates on a calendar to track the upcoming cycle.

Nowadays a lot apps collect data from the user and track their menstrual cycle and also notify them when their periods are arriving.

Sirona, a feminine hygiene brand has launched India’s First Period Tracker on WhatsApp, which makes the tracking even more convenient.

Sirona will provide a list of options, users have to select “Period tracker” after that it collects certain details of the user’s period cycle.

Based on the provided information, Sirona can track the ovulation date, fertile window, upcoming and prior cycles, and even the duration of the cycle.

