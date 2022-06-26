Top reads for Summer 2022

NEW DELHI: "As an ardent bibliophile, at the beginning of every year, I set a reading target for myself, and so far, I have been able to accomplish it. My target this year is to read 80 books, and I have finished reading 47 books already. My books span fiction, non-fiction, and books on topics of interest such as fashion, Marketing, and mental health", said Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities.



Find a comfortable spot and begin reading the top books recommended by Piali for summer 2022.

'Moth Smoke' by Mohsin Hamid: This is an intriguing modern take on the relationship between Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikohset in modern-day Pakistan. It brings alive pages of history and yet makes it very relevant and relatable to the millennial and Gen Z audience.



'Chemical Khichdi: How I Hack My Mental Health' by Aparna Piramal Raje: This is essential reading for all those attempting to understand what goes on in the mind of someone suffering from a debilitating mental illness. Aparna Piramal Raje, who comes from the noted Piramal family, describes in threadbare details her struggle with Bipolar Disorder and how she manages the disease. She makes a very pertinent point - that being privileged does not make one immune to a mental illness.



'Open House' With Piyush Pandey: For fans of India's most loved ad man, Piyush Pandey, this is a must-read, even if you haven't read his first book Pandeymonium. In this book, Pandey responds to all the questions he has been asked by people over the years, including how he maintains his mustache to whether there is sexism in advertising.



'Burning Questions' by Margaret Atwood: This selection of essays is Atwood's latest. It's a great non-fiction read, particularly if you are an Atwood fan. There are essays from every decade including her life in quarantine. Also, there are a lot of interesting nuggets on her most celebrated work, The Handmaid's Tale, in the televised version of which she played a cameo as well.



'Wired Up Wrong' by Rachael Smith: The award-winning British illustrator depicts what it's like to live with chronic depression and anxiety on a daily basis. I can't recommend this book enough to those that are suffering from the disease as well as to those that are trying to understand how best to be an ally to someone battling the disease. It's simple and powerful.



'The Female Brain' by Louann Brizendine M.D: We have always known that the female brain operates differently from that of a man. But how different is it? And how do these differences manifest themselves as we go down the passage of life? There's never been a more insightful book on this topic. A must-read for both men and women.



'Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World 'by Tim Ferriss: If you want to learn the secrets of making it big and understand greatness, this one is for you. It's a long read no doubt but is nothing like the usual self-help books one gets. Tim's interviews with the many magical minds across the globe are something to savor one at a time. Just like good chocolate.



'The Beauty of Living Twice' by Sharon Stone: This book, released last year, is as raw as it is inspiring. Stone's journey from Pennsylvania where she grew up to facing a traumatizing accident and recovering from it, the book is a fascinating, straight-from-heart life account of the 64-year-old, multi-decorated American actress.



'Here is New York' by E.B. White, Roger Angell: Just 59 pages long. Could be your book of choice one rainy Sunday afternoon. For the love of New York. And E.B White. Who writes a passionate essay on the Big Apple, inspired by his walks around Manhattan. It's lyrical and beautiful.



'Gun Island' by Amitava Ghosh: This is an exceptional read, and arguably one of Ghosh's finest. The book could be treated as a sequel to Ghosh's 2004 book The Hungry Tide and takes off from where The Hungry Tide ended. Ghosh paints a portrait of all that is eroding the world and etches out memorable characters in this story that transcends borders and spans three continents.



'Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking' by Mathew Syed: Mathew Syed's power-packed book explains in great depth and detail why diversity can be a super-power both within and outside the corporate world. With illuminating real-life experiences, he talks about why diversity is not just about gender diversity and presents the true essence of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.



'Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead' by Brene Brown: Can there be a reading list without the mention of this book by Brene Brown? The book has reached cult status and is a culmination of 12 years of research by Brene. It tells you why there is nothing more powerful than being vulnerable. A must-read for all, especially leaders.



'The Illuminated' by Anindita Ghose: From debutante novelist Anindita Ghose comes a powerful and pertinent piece of literature, which holds a mirror to the times that we are living in while capturing the tenderness of a relationship between a mother and daughter. Riveting.



'All the Light We Cannot See' by Anthony Doerr: This historical fiction is on every bestseller list. Set in World War affected France and Germany, it is a fascinating story of Marie Laure, a blind French girl who flees to her uncle's home to escape from the Nazis, and Werner Fennig, a young boy who grows up in a mining town in Germany, and how their lives are intertwined.



'The T-Shirts I Love' by Haruki Murakami: This is a fun read by the legendary Japanese author Haruki Murakami. Murakami's love for collecting T-shirts is not widely known. In this book, he gives us an account of his favorite T-shirts, where he collected them from, and the memories attached to each of them.



'Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces that Shape Our Decisions': Essential reading, particularly for marketers. Uncovers truths about the human psyche and the role that bias and preconceived notions play in the consumer psyche and why 2+2 may not always add up to 5 in the human mind.



'Anna: The biography' by Amy Odell: If you want to read one biography this year, make it this one. Anna Wintour needs no introduction. The iconic editor of American Vogue is one of the most important voices of 21st-century fashion and wields her influence in luxury fashion as very few do. Her biography gives you a peek into Anna's growing up years, her father's influence on her life, and all that makes her the enigmatic Anna.



'These Precious Days' by Ann Pratchett: For fans of Ann Pratchett, her latest book of essays is a sheer joy to read. From her friendship with Tom Hanks to her fascination with author Eudora Welty, there is an enchanting essay for every day of the week and more in this book.



'The Growth Mindset: a Guide to Professional and Personal Growth' by Joshua Moore, Helen Glasgow: If you are in the market for a quick read that explores the many factors contributing to professional and personal growth, this one's for you. Learn how to cultivate a growth mindset from the best in the business.



'Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life: A Memoir by Amy Krouse Rosenthal': Funny. Witty. Relatable, and overall lovely. Celebrates the extraordinary facets of ordinary lives.



Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World's Most Creative People' by Debbie Millman: A must-read for all designers and marketers, or anyone else who is interested in cultivating design thinking. There are great insights on what truly comprises the design and the role it plays in the world we live in today from some of the most admired minds in the design world.

