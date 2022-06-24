Cataract cases rise fivefold post pandemic in Chennai

CHENNAI: Delays in screening and treatment for cataract, disruption in eye care services and cataract surgeries at hospitals during Covid pandemic has led to a fivefold increase in the cases of Cataract in Chennai.

"There has been over a fivefold increase in the number of cataract cases in the city, especially in the age group of 50-70 years, during the past one year. For every 100 outpatients who visit private hospitals, anywhere from 40-60 are diagnosed with cataract conditions, most of them being end-stage cataracts - this number used to be just 10 per 100 outpatients on average during the pre-Covid years,” said Dr Srinivasan G Rao, Senior Ophthalmologist & Regional Head – Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital.

On account of Cataract Awareness Month, Dr Srinivasan said that the hospitals - including the government-run ones, were either closed or converted into Covid treatment centres. This resulted in the postponement of eye tests and surgeries. Doctors say that Covid also saw an increase in people with uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, blood pressure, and other chronic health conditions, which are the main risk factors for cataract. These developments explain the alarming increase in the cases of cataract.

About 40-60 per cent of blindness in India is caused by cataract. As per the recent estimates of National Programme for Control of Blindness, India is home to about 8.25 million cataract population. However, for want of hospitals and experts, only about 1.5 to 2 million cataract surgeries are performed in the country, while India needs 5-6 million cataract surgeries to clear the backlog.

Emphasising the need for early diagnosis and treatment, Dr Srinivasan urged people above 40 years to opt for eye tests to check intraocular pressure, and those who are over 50 years to screen their eyes for cataract every year. The recommended tests include visual acuity test, slit lamp examination, colour vision testing, contrast testing, pupil dilated evaluation and retinal evaluation.

Meanwhile, the doctors at government eye hospital say that the surgeries are now being performed as during the pre-pandemic times and people should do not delay treatment. All safety measures are being taken by doctors and staff while performing the surgeries and when providing treatment. Cataract can cause permanent vision loss but can be prevented if treated early.