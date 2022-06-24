Adhesive Therapy for varicose veins can improve quality of life

CHENNAI: Varicose veins are the enlarged tortuous greenish veins seen in the legs and can vary in size from small to huge. Some common symptoms of varicose veins include dull pain accompanied by a feeling of heaviness in the legs, skin discoloration, pricking pain and tenderness in the affected area, restlessness, cramping, throbbing pain, itching and skin irritation.

Advances in techniques and equipment have made the treatment less invasive with reduced hospitalisation, convalescence, complications with more comfort and patient-friendly outcomes.

Dr Balakumar, Senior Consultant Vascular Surgeon says, “Over the last couple of decades, thermal ablation in the form of radio frequency or lasers has been the “go-to” less invasive alternative to surgery. Vein ablation uses targeted heat to close a problematic vein and eliminate it. But now, for the first time in India, one can get their varicose veins glued shut with an innovative treatment called Adhesive Therapy.”

“Modern Medical Adhesive for varicose veins is FDA approved and has many advantages over traditional Laser or Radio frequency ablation treatments. The patient undergoes only a single tiny prick of 2-3mm. There is no need for stockings after procedure and the long-term success rate is about 98-99 per cent. Advantages of glue therapy for varicose veins include lack of dependency on stockings in the post-operative period and absence of swelling, numbness in post-operative period,” he says.

Dr P Mohnish, Consultant, Department of Interventional Radiology, Gleneagles Global Health City says, “Prolonged standing may also contribute to vascular problems, including varicose veins, chronic venous disease and chronic venous insufficiency. Varicose veins are not merely a cosmetic issue. They can be a genuine concern that may impede the flow of blood in your legs and potentially lead to chronic venous insuffciency.”

Preventive tips include maintaining a healthy weight and undertake regular physical activity. If your work involves longer standing or sitting hours, make sure that you take regular walks at short intervals.