5 impactful books under 100 pages for your weekend read

Ernest Hemingway's novel The Old Man and the Sea is one of his most important works. When one reads the book, the stereotype that some people have it easy while others fight to attain their goals appears to be false. This is a story of perseverance, hard work, trust, loneliness, companionship, ageing, and, most importantly, luck. It may or may not be difficult to resist your destiny, but what one must do is to be one's own self. A fisherman is a fisherman, and a fish is a fish. Santiago, an avid baseball fan, embarks on a fishing trip that will be remembered for a lifetime.