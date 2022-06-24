5 impactful books under 100 pages for your weekend read

CHENNAI: The weekend is here and let’s take a look at book which are less than 100 pages for your weekend read:
The Little Prince is a touching and honest tale of loneliness, companionship, despair, and love. The prince is a young child from a small planet (an asteroid), who explores the universe from planet to planet in search of wisdom. He realises the unpredictable nature of adults on his adventure and further explains the true purpose of life. "Every adult was once a child... but only a handful remember it." This book was originally written in French and was later translated to English.
This is a beautiful novel depicting abuse and the emotional turmoil it may create. A woman, having had enough of her abusive husband, shuts herself in her room and begins to obsess over the yellow wallpaper.The author's goal with the book is to investigate how patriarchal society's restrictions on women affect the female thought process. It's a first-person narrative told by the female patient herself, with a very loose structure that makes it read more like the character's diary as the story progresses and the woman is driven insane.
This book is a condensed version of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's TED lecture of the same name. She discusses her experience of being subjected to sexism as a child in Nigeria and how it has affected her life. It argues why feminism is still necessary, significant in the present day and why everyone should be a feminist. It's an excellent introduction to the idea of feminism, as well as a glimpse into how it might go unnoticed in society.
Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis is a scary and exciting novel that leaves the reader with more questions than solutions. It tells the story of Gregor Samsa, a travelling salesman who wakes up one day to find himself changed into a huge insect. Unfortunately, things only grow worse from there, and his final days are characterised by remorse, misery, and fear.This timeless classic examines how society views someone who is handicapped or terminally ill.
Ernest Hemingway's novel The Old Man and the Sea is one of his most important works. When one reads the book, the stereotype that some people have it easy while others fight to attain their goals appears to be false. This is a story of perseverance, hard work, trust, loneliness, companionship, ageing, and, most importantly, luck. It may or may not be difficult to resist your destiny, but what one must do is to be one's own self. A fisherman is a fisherman, and a fish is a fish. Santiago, an avid baseball fan, embarks on a fishing trip that will be remembered for a lifetime.