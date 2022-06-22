Mexican Style Tokri Chaat

INGREDIENTS

* For Salsa

4-5 fresh Green chillies, chopped

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

1 inch Ginger, chopped

1 medium Onion, chopped

1 medium Tomato, chopped

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Sugar

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

1/4 cup Tomato ketchup

1/4 cup Sweet Corn kernels, boiled

1/4 cup Rajma, boiled

*For Tokri

2 Tortillas

Oil for frying

* For Mexican Masala

4 tbsp Cumin seeds

2 tbsp Coriander seeds

4-5 Dry red chilli

1 tbsp dry Oregano

15-20 Black pepper cons

1/2 tbsp Salt

* For Frying

2 medium Potatoes, boiled & cubed

1 tbsp Preparation Mexican Masala

1 Tortilla, cut in strips

1 tbsp Preparation Mexican Masala

* Other Ingredients

Curd

Lemon wedges

Fresh Coriander leaves

* METHOD

For Salsa

- In a bowl, add green chilli, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato, salt to taste.

- Add sugar, coriander leaves, tomato ketchup, sweet corn kernels, rajma and mix everything well.

- Keep aside for future use.

For Tokri

- Take a tortilla sheet and cut them thrice on equal distance and place in between two round spoons to give it a shape of a bowl then deep fry in hot oil on medium flame.

- Until golden brown from all sides.

- Onces it's done keep aside for future use.

For Mexican Masala

- In a pan, add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry red chilli, dry oregano, black peppercorns, salt and dry roast until fragrant.

- Remove and let it cool down and grind it corsale.

- Keep aside for future use.

For Frying

- Heat oil in a kadai, add the cube potato and fry on medium flame until nice crispy and golden brown from all the sides.

- Remove in an absorbent paper.

- Transfer it into a bowl, add prepared mexican masala mix it well.

- Cut the tortilla into strips. Fry the strips on medium flame until nice crisp and golden in color.

- Once it's done transfer it into a bowl sprinkle prepared masala mix it well and keep it aside for future use.

For Assembling

- In a serving plate, firstly add prepared salsa, fried tokri on top of it.

Add curd, fried potato mixture, prepared salsa, curd, sprinkle some mexican masala.

Garnish it with lemon wedge and coriander leaves.