Starting Yoga at young age

When we reflect on our formative years as adults, we increasingly realise that our childhood experiences shape us into adults, and we all have a diverse range of experiences as we grow up. We receive the benefits of a stable and active childhood later in life. This is when Yoga comes in handy. It has been proven to affect the development of greater balance, strength, endurance, aerobic capacity, focus, memory, and self-esteem in a scientifically and positive manner. Sarvesh delves into ten of these themes in more detail.

Develops strength: Yoga fortifies developing bodies and helps children by working on their flexibility and strength, which can lessen their chances of injury (During sports, playtime and generally too)

Discover their body and emotions: Yoga asanas help children discover their bodies through movement. Breathwork helps balance emotions and regulates behaviour.

Develops immunity: Yoga helps improve and strengthen the body's immunity in those crucial formative years towards building a healthier future for themselves.

Helps in school: Yoga helps children with their focus and concentration. It also improves classroom behaviour, performance in school, social relationships, and interactions with peers.