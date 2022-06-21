Prenatal yoga and it’s benefits: All you need to know

CHENNAI: Prenatal yoga is a great way to stay in shape during pregnancy. If you're pregnant and looking for ways to relax or stay fit, you must consider prenatal yoga.
Prenatal yoga focuses on positions which focuses on gentle stretching and strengthening, that are specifically designed for pregnant women’s bodies. It is a form of yoga that is designed to complement the growing needs of a pregnant body during all three trimesters.
Improves sleep
Helps alleviate the effect of common symptoms such as morning sickness, painful leg cramps, swollen ankles,
Reduces stress and anxiety
Stabilises your mood
Increase the strength, flexibility and endurance of muscles needed for childbirth
Helps with mental centering
Decreases lower back pain, nausea, headaches and shortness of breath
The following poses, or asanas, are helpful during pregnancy:
Marjariasana (Cat Stretch)
Konasana-I (Standing Sideways Bending One Arm)
Veerbhadrasana (Warrior Pose)
Shavasana (Corpse Pose)
Cobbler's (Tailor's pose)
Upavistha Konasana (Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend)
Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)
Calf pain or swelling
Belly cramps or backaches
Pressure in your pelvis
Fluid leaking from your vagina
Shortness of breath
Dizziness
Naukasana (Boat Pose)
Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Viparita Shalabhasana (Superman Pose)
Halasana (Plow Pose)