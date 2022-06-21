Wellbeing

Int’l Yoga Day 2022: Theme, facts & significance

The main motive of this day is to sprinkle awareness about the benefits of Yoga for a healthy lifestyle.
Int’l Yoga Day 2022: Theme, facts & significance
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The International Day of Yoga 2022 is here with its 8th edition in India on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' to spread awareness about the tips and benefits of yoga in our day-to-day lifestyle.

To educate and spread awareness of Yoga, a group of organisations such as NGOs or with government initiative will join together to perform activities related to Yoga which is celebrated all over the world on June 21, 2022. The main motive of this day is to sprinkle awareness about the benefits of Yoga for a healthy lifestyle.

On the eve of Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga." Modi announced it in his Mann Ki Baat speech and it will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage.'

International Yoga Day theme 2022

This year the theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity', to lead a humanitarian lifestyle with the help of performing Yoga. To celebrate the eve of Yoga Day, the Central government has taken some measures to conduct programme for transgender, specially-abled, women and children.

On Yoga Day, the celebrations across the world rely on the foremost concept called 'Guardian Ring' which means 'One Sun, One Earth' element of concept to highlight the power of Yoga.

Representative image
Int’l Yoga Day: Don’t miss your daily dose of wholesome experience

History of Yoga Day

The first Yoga Day celebrations were conducted in 2015 at Raj Path in New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, had created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for housing about 35,985 people and being the world’s largest yoga session. The second one was for having the most number about 84 of nationalities participating in it.

The UN adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly.

To lead a healthy life

The day is not only to observe and practice yoga but also to know the importance of how Yoga plays a pivotal role in our daily activities. Performing Yoga will improve our mental and physical well-being. It will help us to keep calm and peaceful through the help of meditation, and this would make us energetic and healthy mindset.

  • Yoga improves flexibility

  • Helps with stress relief

  • Improves mental health

  • May reduce the effect of illness

  • Increases our strength and stability

  • Reduces anxiety

  • Quality of life will improve

Representative image
Prenatal yoga and it’s benefits: All you need to know

Reason to celebrate June 21 as Yoga Day

The reason why we celebrate June 21 as Yoga Day is that the year is categorised as the longest day of the year and is also known as the summer solstice. The summer solstice, also known as an estival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.

The summer solstice sets off the official start of summer as the Northern Hemisphere angles at the point in its orbit closest to the sun, causing the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.

Representative image
Only 7% of mothers actually practise prenatal or postnatal yoga

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Yoga
healthy lifestyle
Detox Yoga
International Yoga Day
Yoga day
Daily yoga
Yoga poses
International Day of Yoga
Summer Solstice
International Yoga Day celebrations
Celebration of yoga
daily basis Yoga
International Yoga Day 2022
significance of Yoga day
awareness of Yoga
International Yoga Day theme 2022
History of Yoga Day
Performing Yoga

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in