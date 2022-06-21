Int’l Yoga Day 2022: Theme, facts & significance

CHENNAI: The International Day of Yoga 2022 is here with its 8th edition in India on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' to spread awareness about the tips and benefits of yoga in our day-to-day lifestyle.
To educate and spread awareness of Yoga, a group of organisations such as NGOs or with government initiative will join together to perform activities related to Yoga which is celebrated all over the world on June 21, 2022. The main motive of this day is to sprinkle awareness about the benefits of Yoga for a healthy lifestyle.
On the eve of Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga." Modi announced it in his Mann Ki Baat speech and it will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage.'
This year the theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity', to lead a humanitarian lifestyle with the help of performing Yoga. To celebrate the eve of Yoga Day, the Central government has taken some measures to conduct programme for transgender, specially-abled, women and children.
On Yoga Day, the celebrations across the world rely on the foremost concept called 'Guardian Ring' which means 'One Sun, One Earth' element of concept to highlight the power of Yoga.
The first Yoga Day celebrations were conducted in 2015 at Raj Path in New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, had created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for housing about 35,985 people and being the world’s largest yoga session. The second one was for having the most number about 84 of nationalities participating in it.
The UN adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly.
The day is not only to observe and practice yoga but also to know the importance of how Yoga plays a pivotal role in our daily activities. Performing Yoga will improve our mental and physical well-being. It will help us to keep calm and peaceful through the help of meditation, and this would make us energetic and healthy mindset.
Yoga improves flexibility
Helps with stress relief
Improves mental health
May reduce the effect of illness
Increases our strength and stability
Reduces anxiety
Quality of life will improve
The reason why we celebrate June 21 as Yoga Day is that the year is categorised as the longest day of the year and is also known as the summer solstice. The summer solstice, also known as an estival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.
The summer solstice sets off the official start of summer as the Northern Hemisphere angles at the point in its orbit closest to the sun, causing the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.