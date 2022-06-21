Int’l Yoga Day 2022: Theme, facts & significance

CHENNAI: The International Day of Yoga 2022 is here with its 8th edition in India on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' to spread awareness about the tips and benefits of yoga in our day-to-day lifestyle.

To educate and spread awareness of Yoga, a group of organisations such as NGOs or with government initiative will join together to perform activities related to Yoga which is celebrated all over the world on June 21, 2022. The main motive of this day is to sprinkle awareness about the benefits of Yoga for a healthy lifestyle.

On the eve of Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘ Yoga For Humanity ’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga." Modi announced it in his Mann Ki Baat speech and it will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage.'

International Yoga Day theme 2022

This year the theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity', to lead a humanitarian lifestyle with the help of performing Yoga. To celebrate the eve of Yoga Day, the Central government has taken some measures to conduct programme for transgender, specially-abled, women and children.

On Yoga Day, the celebrations across the world rely on the foremost concept called 'Guardian Ring' which means 'One Sun, One Earth' element of concept to highlight the power of Yoga.