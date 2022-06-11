Summer cocktails: Try your hand at these gin infused cocktails

NEW DELHI: Known for its premium quality, aromatic composition and softer flavour profile, Gin has made a comeback over the years. The drink along with being considered a great accompaniment to brunches is a perfect choice for the Indian summer. On the occasion of World Gin Day, try your hand at these gin infused cocktails.



Sipsmith's Classic G&T



Classic G&T



Ingredients:



. 50ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin



. Indian tonic water



. Garnished with a lemon twist



Roku's Plum Martini



A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this service.



Ingredients:



. 45ml ROKU



. 10ml ume liqueur



. 20ml soda



. 1 small plum fruit