Wellbeing

Summer cocktails: Try your hand at these gin infused cocktails

The drink along with being considered a great accompaniment to brunches is a perfect choice for the Indian summer.
IANS

NEW DELHI: Known for its premium quality, aromatic composition and softer flavour profile, Gin has made a comeback over the years. The drink along with being considered a great accompaniment to brunches is a perfect choice for the Indian summer. On the occasion of World Gin Day, try your hand at these gin infused cocktails.

Sipsmith's Classic G&T

Classic G&T

Ingredients:

. 50ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

. Indian tonic water

. Garnished with a lemon twist

Roku's Plum Martini

A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this service.

Ingredients:

. 45ml ROKU

. 10ml ume liqueur

. 20ml soda

. 1 small plum fruit

Summer cocktails
World Gin Day
Gin infused cocktails

