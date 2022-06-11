Wellbeing

Easy-to-make Kombucha tea recipe at home

This fermented sugary drink, which is said to have many health benefits, can be easily made at home.
Dt Next Bureau

Kombucha tea, which gained popularity with Korean dramas, is now the most sought-after drink to try after Soju. This fermented sugary drink, which is said to have many health benefits, can be easily made at home:

INGREDIENTS:

• Water – 1 litre

• White sugar - 60 gms

• Green tea – 3 - 4 gms

• Bug ginger or fruit juice as per taste

• SCOBY (Symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast)

METHOD:

• Take 1 litre of water and add 60gms of white sugar. Bring the liquid to a boil

• Take it off from the stove. Add about two to four gms of green tea leaves and allow it to steep for 15-20 minutes

• When the temperature of the tea falls below 30 degrees Celsius, pour it in a sanitized wide mouth glass container

• Add the SCOBY (Symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) and some mother liquid (a portion of tea from the previous batch), cover it with a muslin cloth and wait for a week

• You can drink it fresh, or bottle in an airtight bottle to carbonate it

