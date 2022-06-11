Easy-to-make Kombucha tea recipe at home

Kombucha tea, which gained popularity with Korean dramas, is now the most sought-after drink to try after Soju. This fermented sugary drink, which is said to have many health benefits, can be easily made at home:

• INGREDIENTS:

• Water – 1 litre

• White sugar - 60 gms

• Green tea – 3 - 4 gms

• Bug ginger or fruit juice as per taste

• SCOBY (Symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast)

• METHOD:

• Take 1 litre of water and add 60gms of white sugar. Bring the liquid to a boil

• Take it off from the stove. Add about two to four gms of green tea leaves and allow it to steep for 15-20 minutes

• When the temperature of the tea falls below 30 degrees Celsius, pour it in a sanitized wide mouth glass container

• Add the SCOBY (Symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) and some mother liquid (a portion of tea from the previous batch), cover it with a muslin cloth and wait for a week

• You can drink it fresh, or bottle in an airtight bottle to carbonate it