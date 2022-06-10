These kitchen ingredients spice up your cocktails

NEW DELHI: As temperatures begin to soar to unimaginable heights, add some simple ingredients from your ladder to spice up your cocktails and beat the heat. Pankaj Balachandran and Arijit Bose, Founders, CounterTop, recommend you incorporate natural ingredients like Lychee, coriander leaves, pineapple, and nutmeg with a dash of edible flowers to see you into your happy hour.

Try their recipes to stir and shake up your Cocktail game:

Amazonia

Ingredients:

. Lychee infused Ketel (200gm)

. One vodka (60ml)

. Palosanto Cordial (25ml)

. Sparkling Wine (Top Up)

Recipe:

For the Lychee Infused Vodka

. Infused (200 gms)

. fresh chopped lychee with (500 ml) of vodka, in a sous vide bag for 24 hours.

. For the Palosanto Cordial

. Infuse (1 stick) Palosanto into (250 ml) of sugar syrup. To that add (4 gms) citric and (2 gms) malic acid.

. In a mix jar, add (60 ml) Lychee Vodka and (25 ml) Palosanto Cordial. Stir till dilution and temperature is achieved.

. Pour over a big block of ice in an old fashioned glass.

. Top up with sparkling wine and serve with flower

Pineapple Express

Ingredients:

. White rum (60 ml)

. Tropical syrup (15 ml)

. Pineapple juice (20 ml)

. Lime juice (20 ml)

. Stillabunt (2 drops)

For the Tropical Syrup

. Pineapple juice - (60 ml)

. Passion Fruit juice - (60 ml)

. Mango Puree - (60 ml)

. Sugar - (100 gms) {Mix Well}

. Nutmeg - Grated {to finish the syrup}

Recipe:

. In a shaker add all ingredients.

. Shake till the drink is chilled and optimum dilution is achieved.

. Stir into a nick and nora glass

. Coriander Gimlet

Cold extracted coriander tequila

Ingredients:

. Cold extracted coriander tequila (60 ml)

. Clarified lime juice (15 ml)

. Agave syrup (10 ml)

. For Cold Extracted Coriander Tequila

. Blend (12 no's) coriander leaves with chilled tequila (500 ml)

. (2 gms) ascorbic acid

Recipe:

. Add all ingredients to a mixing tin

. Stir and serve in a nick and nora glass

. Strain using a coffee filter

. Garnish with a Coriander leaf