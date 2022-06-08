World Brain Tumor Day 2022: Theme, history, significance

CHENNAI: In 2000, Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe first observed World Brain Tumor Day as International Remembrance Day.

Founded in 1998 by the German Brain Tumor Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe), the day is celebrated by 500 members from 14 countries. Brain tumors occur when cells grow abnormally and form a mass within the brain.

There are two types of tumors: cancerous and malignant. Although a brain tumor is life threatening, in many cases it can be completely cured. It has some common treatments including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, antiepileptic drugs and steroid therapy.

What is brain tumor?

Brain tumor is an uncontrolled growth of brain cells. Often, tumor growth does not necessarily mean cancer. Symptoms also depend on which part of the brain the tumor is located in. The main symptom of a tumor is a severe headache. This intermittent headache may be felt focusing on the tumor site.

Significance:

Brain tumors are very common in Germany. According to the National Health Portal, about 8,000 people suffer from the disease and 500 new cases are detected every day around the world.

The incidence of tumors that cause brain metastases is even higher. This usually happens in children. The prevalence of brain tumors is increasing in India and are most common among girls and adults.

Symptoms:

*Severe headache

*Vomiting

*Visual impairment

*Dizziness

*Weakness of limbs

*Memory loss

Theme:

The theme this year is 'Together We Are Stronger'.