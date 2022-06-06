Nutrition myths that are rampant in India

CHENNAI: The internet is riddled with misinformation, and it can be difficult to distinguish between fact and myth. The end result being confusion, frustration, and, in some cases, harm for those who try the latest quick-fix or magical solution for their weight loss and health issues.

Nutrition experts examined the evidence and discussed three nutrition myths that appear to be widespread in India and refuse to die.

Myth: Lemon water is a quick fix for fat loss

Except it is not. While lemon and water are not inherently harmful, they are also not magical. There are no compounds in that unique combination of a regular fruit and water that causes a biochemical reaction that begins to melt our adipose tissue.

You will lose weight, but not fat if you drink for a few days, this is due to a severe calorie restriction as well as water loss. You’ll regain these pounds as soon as you resume your normal eating habits.

The truth: Lemons are just fruit, and fruit is healthy. Lemon juice won’t contribute substantially to your micro-nutrient intake, but it also doesn’t contain very many calories. Most importantly, lemon water has no unique, proven fat-loss benefit. So don’t expect any miraculous weight loss results from lemon water.

Myth: Chickpea is a rich source of protein

A Google search reveals that 100g of this legume contains 9g of protein and 27g of carbohydrates, or 3x the amount of carbs to protein. So, while it contains a reasonable amount of protein, it does not qualify as a rich source of protein.

Chickpeas can certainly be used to supplement protein intake or to replace carbohydrate sources with lower protein content such as rice. It can also be used to supplement protein intake for vegetarians with limited options.

The truth: Chickpea is not a primary source of protein as every 1g of chickpea protein comes with 3g of carbohydrates. Do not rely on it.

Myth: Taking whey is like taking steroids

We’ve all heard the mainstream media talk about steroids and other illegal performance enhancers, and it’s easy to lump all supplements into the same category. Nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to whey protein.

Whey has been proven to be a completely safe and high-quality protein source. It is highly processed and care must be taken to ensure that your whey protein is derived from high-quality sources.

Whey protein appears to significantly increase muscle protein synthesis. It also has no negative effects on the liver or kidneys. The exception is if there is already pre-existing damage to those organs, in which case it may exacerbate the problem. So, if you have kidney or liver problems, this may not be a good idea, and you should consult your doctor before starting to use whey.

The truth: Whey is a natural part of milk is safe