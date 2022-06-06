Noravirus: Symptoms, treatments and precautions

CHENNAI: 13 veterinary college students which is operating in the village of Pookode near Vythiri in Kerala's Wayanad district have been exposed to the Norovirus. The infection has been confirmed in 2 people in Vizhinjam area. It is a virus that is transmitted to humans by animals, which spreads due to unhealthy food and water.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George who spoke to reporters on the ongoing panic situation of Norovirus cases said, "No need to worry about the Norovirus, at the same time people need to be aware of this." She said the disease could be cured quickly with proper prevention and treatment, also the minister has issued guidelines on immunization.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus causes gastrointestinal disease, which includes inflammation of the stomach and intestines, severe vomiting and diarrhea.

It does not greatly affect healthy people, but it can cause serious harm to young children, the elderly, and those with co-morbidities.

The virus easily spreads by close contact with infected people or by touching contaminated surfaces. It also spreads by eating food prepared or handled by someone with the viral infection. The virus is spread through the feces and vomit of an infected person.

Symptoms:

*Diarrhea

*Stomach pain

*Vomiting

*Nausea

*High temperature

*Headache

*Body ache

Experts say that severe vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration and further complications.

Treatment & Measures:

Proper hand hygiene is advised

Wash fruits and vegetables and cook seafood thoroughly

Disinfect infected areas

Patients should take rest at home and drink oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and distilled water.