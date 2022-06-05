Jazz up your diet with these healthy options

Add these new dishes to your diet menu for a more peaceful eating experience. The keto diet is a low carbohydrate, high fat, moderate protein diet. It’s comparable to other grain-free, low-carb diets. You can also include these recipes in your menu if you want to try the keto diet for the first time.

Thai BBQ pork salad

With shredded pulled pork and a creamy Thai peanut sauce, this recipe combines romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, and chopped cilantro. This helps you eat healthy and assists in weight loss.

Low carb cheese taco shells

It’s difficult to think of ways to improve on tacos, which are already quite tasty. The cheese taco shell has arrived. In this recipe, cheddar cheese is used to form the taco shell instead of a tortilla, making it the ideal vessel for all of your favourite taco fillings.

Pesto grilled shrimp

These pesto grilled shrimp are a delicious keto-friendly addition to your grilling recipes. This recipe includes everything you need to make fresh homemade pesto, giving you complete control over the ingredients in your marinade.

Low carb Mexican cauliflower rice

The ability to cook dishes that you enjoy is essential for maintaining a low carb lifestyle. When you’re craving a stir-fry or beans and rice, cauliflower is an excellent rice substitute.