World No Tobacco Day 2022: 4 tips to prevent usage

CHENNAI: Tobacco cravings are most likely to be stronger in settings where you smoked or chewed tobacco frequently, therefore, try heading out to a smoke-free public area.
If you're serious about overcoming cigarette addiction, remind yourself that you have to wait another 10 minutes. Then do something to occupy your time during that period.
Nicotine withdrawal can cause headaches, impair your mood, and drain your energy when you stop smoking. It's difficult to resist the urge to take "just one drag."
Nicotine replacement treatment can help you control your cravings. When used in conjunction with a quit-smoking programme, studies suggest that nicotine gum, lozenges, and patches increase your chances of success.
Inform your friends, family, and other close pals that you are attempting to stop. They can help you stay motivated, especially when you're tempted to light up. A few sessions of behavioural therapy may be beneficial and you can also chat to a counsellor or join a support group.
Physical activity can help distract you from tobacco cravings. Even short bursts of activity such as deep breathing, muscle relaxation, yoga, visualization, massage or listening to calming music could be the alternative way to deal with the stress. If you are the one who doesn’t like to involve in activities, try writing an article.