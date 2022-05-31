World No Tobacco Day 2022: 4 tips to prevent usage

CHENNAI: Tobacco cravings are most likely to be stronger in settings where you smoked or chewed tobacco frequently, therefore, try heading out to a smoke-free public area.

Here are 4 basic techniques you need to do to avoid the trigger of smoking or overcome the addiction:

Find a replacement activity instead of smoking:

If you're serious about overcoming cigarette addiction, remind yourself that you have to wait another 10 minutes. Then do something to occupy your time during that period.

Consider nicotine replacement therapy:

Nicotine withdrawal can cause headaches, impair your mood, and drain your energy when you stop smoking. It's difficult to resist the urge to take "just one drag."

Nicotine replacement treatment can help you control your cravings. When used in conjunction with a quit-smoking programme, studies suggest that nicotine gum, lozenges, and patches increase your chances of success.