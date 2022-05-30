West Nile virus: Things to know about this vector-borne infection

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man died on Sunday due to West Nile fever in Kerala's Thrissur district, the first fatality in the state caused by the vector-borne infection in the last three years, prompting the health department to issue directions for people to eliminate mosquito breeding sites to prevent the disease.

Background

First detected in Uganda in 1937, West Nile fever is spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes. The World Health Organisation i had stated that the virus is a member of the flavivirus genus and belongs to the Japanese Encephalitis antigenic complex of the family Flaviviridae.

The fever was first detected in Kerala in 2011 and a six-year-old boy from Malappuram died due to the fever in 2019.

The virus can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans but most of those infected will not show any symptoms.

Transmission

It is mainly transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Among birds, the virus transmits via the bite of infected mosquitoes and incidentally humans and other mammals may become infected.

Symptoms

About 80% of WNV infections in humans are asymptomatic. Other symptoms are:

1) Fatigue

2) Fever

3)Headache

4) Vomitting/ Nausea

5) Rashes

Prevention and control

Experts suggest that a common way to curb the spread is by controlling the growth of mosquitoes and carrying out source destruction.