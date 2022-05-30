Study provides new insight into brain complexity

WASHINGTON: The way to a deeper insight into the complexity of the human brain, one of the largest and most sophisticated organs in the human body, has been paved by a recent study by the Complexity Science Hub (CSH).

The study, which develops a mathematical and computational framework for analysing neural activity in C. elegans, a tiny worm that has been used as a model organism to study neural activity, was published Friday in the journal PLoS Computational Biology.

The microscopic organism, consisting of just 1.000 cells - 300 of which are neurons -, has been precisely mapped, but the role of neurons in controlling behavior remains controversial, states Edward Lee, a postdoc fellow at the CSH and author of the paper.

Based on recent advances in measuring neurons in live worms, the new study proposes a way to unmask the roles of neurons by using more natural perturbations.